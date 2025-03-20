Kevin Nash Says John Cena Should Retire as a Heel

Now that John Cena has finally turned heel at Elimination Chamber, Kevin Nash thinks that he should stay that way, all the way through his retirement. This is Cena’s last year in wrestling, so he only has nine months left.

Nash said on the latest Kliq This (via Fightful): “The thing about the Cena situation is, I read something today on a comment somewhere, was you know the Cena run has an expiration date. That changes everything. The one person said, ‘Wouldn’t it be Shakespearean if Cena rode off as a heel and basically the story was that he’s been that this whole time and you dumb fucks bought it for 20 years, that he was a good guy?’ I said, there’s a hell of a way to go. You’re never gonna take away from his legacy. You’re never going to take away from the fact that he’s done more Make-a-Wishes than probably the entire rest of the athletes on the planet.”

When asked about a sendoff as a babyface, Nash added on John Cena: “If he wants it. When John comes back, if I’m in charge and John comes to me and he says, ‘I want to do a retirement thing,’ I don’t know if it was pitched, if Paul said, ‘Hey, what do you think about a heel turn before you go out the back door,’ and John says, ‘Yeah, as long as we rectify it.’ When it comes down to it, it can always be a situation where it’s that last night, and something’s going down, and it’s the old Popeye. ‘It’s all I can stand because I stand no more,’ and he comes back to his senses. But people are a lot smarter than they used to be when it comes to wrestling. They’re gonna want this tied up in a bow. If you turn him and he’s been effective…”