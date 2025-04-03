Kevin Nash Says Part of John Cena’s Initial Heel Promo Resonates With Him

In the latest episode of Kliq this (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke aobut the promo John Cena delivered after his heel turn and said that part of what he said resonated with him.

He said: “I think all of us, all the boys at some point, as the years go on and it gets towards the end of our runs, that you have like a feeling … you got used and abused and when you’re done man, they just put you out to pasture and so many guys have nothing to show for it.” Nash said. “You’ve been married for 30 years with somebody and then one morning you get up and you’ve got separate sinks and you just look over, you go, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’ … I don’t think that resonates in two seconds and I think that’s what this is. I think it’s got to be a slow burn like that.“