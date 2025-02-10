During the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash joked that he knew John Cena wasn’t going to win this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, for a very specific reason.

He said on John Cena: “Especially when John came down and took off his shirt and he didn’t have a tan, I was like, there’s no way — This is not going to be his way into WrestleMania with no tan. Cena put himself in the elimination chamber after Royal Rumble saying that he thought at this point in his career, he deserved that right and he was going to get his seventeenth championship and he was going to do it and leave on top at WrestleMania. He said that [he wants] to win the 17th not for myself but for the guy that wins the 18th title so I can shake his hand. I’m thinking to myself like god man, maybe I got to come back and win 12. This is going to be rough, I know I feel good with the stem cells but I mean, you’re gonna have to Sasha Banks me and give me all the belts right off the bat.”

While Cena didn’t win the Rumble, he is scheduled to compete in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at next month’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1. It will be held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will be broadcast live on Peacock.