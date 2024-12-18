wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Thinks Karrion Kross Is Ready For a Main Event Spot In WWE

December 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Nash thinks that Karrion Kross deserves a WWE main event run. Nash weighed in on Kross on the latest episode of Kliq This, noting that he follows Kross and believes he’s ready for the top spot. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Kross: “I follow him. I watch the show. There’s been a couple of times I thought that they were going to do something with him and they didn’t.”

On if Kross is ready for a main event run: “No, he’s definitely ready. You’ve [just] got so much talent there now.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karrion Kross, Kevin Nash, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading