Kevin Nash Thought Ladder Match With Triple H Was a Rib

Kevin Nash had a sledgehammer ladder match with Triple H back in 2011, and he thinks it was was a rib on him. The two competed in the match at that year’s WWE TLC PPV, and he recalled the bout on Kliq This. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On believing the match was a prank on him: “I thought it was a rib on me. I don’t know if it was a rib on [Triple H] but it was definitely a rib on me.”

On cutting his hair after the match: “I had long hair in that match. I went home, I woke up, and after I shook off my concussion in a couple of days, I had my wife cut my hair off. That was it.”