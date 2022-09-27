Kevin Nash Levies Criticism At Gargano/Gable Raw Match

Hall of Famer Kevin Nash apparently came away from Monday Night Raw on September 12 dismissive regarding the match between Johnny Gargano and Chad Gable (per Wrestling Inc). Discussing the event on the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash was critical of the execution of chops in the contest and gave Gable a sarcastic new title. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On his initial reaction to the performance: “I watched the other night, it was Gargano and the new Kurt Angle, Chad Gable. Gable hit him with a flipper and Gargano registered it and then he chopped him and he took an ass bump into the corner.”

On how he would react to being directly involved in a similar performance: “A Kliq live event, this will be the main event of the night. I’ll take my shirt off, you can chop me and my rebuttal is that I get to take my right elbow and hit you anywhere in your face I want to. What you’re hitting me with when you take that decision to hit me with that chop is obviously much more effective than something, especially a flipper, to the side of somebody’s head. Which doesn’t leave a mark but you can do it as a work or a shoot.”