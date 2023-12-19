Kevin Nash On What He Liked About CM Punk’s Return, Says He’s Selling Merch

Kevin Nash may not have loved CM Punk’s initial WWE promo, but there are several other things about Punk’s return that he’s appreciated. Nash spoke on the latest episode of Kliq This about Punk’s return, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Punk’s success in WWE thus far: “Punk is selling f***ing merchandise like Tony Montana f**king moved cocaine. I always look at it from the standpoint of f**king standing back there in Gorilla at that curtain and your song hits, you’re CM Punk, you haven’t f**king said a word on that f**king stage in 10 f**king years, and you’re going to walk out there and you’re going to cut a promo, I don’t care who you are that’s a lot.”

On Punk appearing on the three shows to hear out offers before choosing Raw: “I thought it was a really good job that Paul [Levesque] did in him showing up at Raw, showing up at Smackdown then basically saying he was going to NXT to see Shawn Michaels. By doing that alone, it brought the NXT brand up because he was going to listen to what Shawn had as an offer, and I thought that was brilliant.”