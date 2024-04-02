wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Liked Rock’s Beatdown of Cody Rhodes On Last Week’s WWE Raw
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
Kevin Nash was a fan of how The Rock’s assault on Cody Rhodes during last week’s episode of Raw played out. The People’s Champ asaulted Rhodes and took him outside the arena where he left Rhodes bloodied in the rain, and Nash appreciated what WWE brought to the table with the segment as they build to WrestleMania.
“I liked it,” Nash noted on his Kliq This podcast (per Wrestling Inc). “I thought it was great. I love the fact that they got color — that Cody got color.”
Rock and Roman Reigns will battle Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday.
