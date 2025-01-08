Kevin Nash Likes To Outprice Himself for Bookings & Appearances

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed he likes to outprice himself for appearances and event bookings. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“F*** no [laughs]. It’s like when people say, ‘Hey, do you still do anything appearance-wise?’ I’m like, ‘What do you got in mind?’ ‘I was thinking maybe commissioner.’ No. I could be commissioner on a zoom call [laughs]. I won’t go someplace and get in the ring and cut a promo. Indie shows can’t afford me. I make sure of it [laughs]. ’No, you misunderstood me, I said $50,000.’ ‘We can do that.’ ‘No, 50 plus…’”