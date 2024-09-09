Kevin Nash Isn’t A Fan Of Logan Paul, Says He’s ‘Not One Of The Boys’

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized Logan Paul and said that he’s not one of the ‘boys’, no matter how successful he’s been in WWE. He specifically referenced a clip in the latest episode of Impaulsive in which Paul wasn’t sure what the terms ‘work’ or shoot’ meant.

He said: “He’s not one of the boys. Where would he learn that shit at? Where is he going up and down talking jargon? In the building? Everybody is in their own motorcoach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization. You don’t become one of the boys just because you’re around them. From what I heard he’s making five million bucks for limited (dates) and all those other guys are out there making house shows, fuck you. Fuck you. That’s from the boys. Fuck you. I don’t give a fuck how many people are following you. If it said you have 24 million road scholars following you, you’re fucking Jesus. You have a bunch of idiots.“