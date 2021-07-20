Kevin Nash Looks Back At His Run as Diesel, His Difficulties When He Was WWE Champion

Kevin Nash took a look back at his run as Diesel in WWE in a new interview and the struggles he was dealing with during that time. Nash spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can check out some highlights below:

On his run as Diesel: “It hit me recently while I was watching the [WWE Untold] special about me and Shawn [Michaels]. That was only three years of my life. It seemed like so much more. I came from basically nowhere. There were so many times during my first run in WCW that I was going to leave and go back to the bar scene. It didn’t seem like it was going anywhere, until I came to WWE … Shawn got suspended [in 1993], I took his dates, and that really propelled me. I got the push at the Rumble [in 1994], and the rest is history.”

On his lack of experience during his time as Diesel: “People don’t realize that during my run in WWE as champion, not only was I green and I barely had 300 matches, but my mom died almost 30 days to the date of being crowned champion. I was dealing with that on top of everything else. I just remember soldiering on. I buried my mom and went to Winnipeg and worked. That’s kind of the way it was.”

On fans remembering that era fondly: “There are people that still have me sign their vintage eight-by-10s as ‘Big Daddy Cool’ Diesel. They don’t want me to sign as Kevin Nash. Diesel was a beloved character.”