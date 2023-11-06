Kevin Nash Loved Drew McIntyre’s Promo From Last Week’s WWE RAW

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash praised the Drew McIntyre video package from last Monday’s WWE RAW, which told the story of his run as WWE Champion.

Nash said: “I tell you the thing that I really thought was a good piece that they did on Monday Night Raw, was the McIntyre piece. They showed that he was the chosen one and that he kinda failed, he went off for like four years and kind of found himself and came back. Worked himself back into the position to win the Royal Rumble, now he’s going to go against Lesnar. COVID hits and he wins the championship in an empty arena and he defends this belt in an empty arena and before the people came back, he lost the belt. I just thought that was done very ESPN [like], it had a really good feel to it.”