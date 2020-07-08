Kevin Nash Marks 24th Anniversary of nWo Debut

Kevin Nash posted a message to Twitter yesterday, noting that it was the 24th anniversary of the debut of the nWo. It happened at Bash at the Beach in 1996, when Hulk Hogan turned on WCW and joined up with Nash and Scott Hall. He declared the group the ‘new world order of wrestling, brother.’

Nash wrote: “Happy 24th Birthday to us. NWO 4 Life. Thanks to the legion of fans some have been on for the whole ride others joined today. We couldn’t have done it without you.”