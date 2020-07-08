wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Marks 24th Anniversary of nWo Debut
July 8, 2020 | Posted by
Kevin Nash posted a message to Twitter yesterday, noting that it was the 24th anniversary of the debut of the nWo. It happened at Bash at the Beach in 1996, when Hulk Hogan turned on WCW and joined up with Nash and Scott Hall. He declared the group the ‘new world order of wrestling, brother.’
Nash wrote: “Happy 24th Birthday to us. NWO 4 Life. Thanks to the legion of fans some have been on for the whole ride others joined today. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Happy 24th Birthday to us. NWO 4 Life. Thanks to the legion of fans some have been on for the whole ride others joined today. We couldn't have done it without you. pic.twitter.com/zSxZRUUQhy
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Reveals Two Ring Names She Considered Using in WWE Before Settling on ‘Becky Lynch’
- Note on AEW Dynamite DVR Numbers for Show that Drew Lowest Overnight Numbers to Date on TNT
- Ric Flair Says He Hasn’t Watched Much AEW, Would be for Anyone Reinventing the Four Horsemen
- CM Punk Throws out Ideas For Challengers to Cody’s TNT Championship, Tony Khan Comments