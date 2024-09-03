Kevin Nash Recalls Memories of Sid Vicious, Sid’s Friendship With Scott Hall

Kevin Nash recently shared his memories of the late Sid Vicious, including Sid’s friendship with Scott Hall. Sid passed away last week at the age of 63, and Nash spoke about the late WWE and WCW star on his Kliq This podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wresting Inc:

On his memories of Sid: “I think besides Hunter, I worked out more with Sid than [anyone else]. If you were anywhere, there’d always be the gym that everybody went to, especially if you ran Halifax or some place like…All the boys would go to the gym. I would always…I’d train with Sid. Sid would always say, cause I used to tell him ‘Dude, you overtrain. You train too much.’ He said ‘No such thing as overtraining. Just undereating.'”

On Sid’s friendship with Scott Hall: “People don’t know how close Scott and Sid were. Scott was going through some hard times, and I tried to get him to come down here a couple different times, and he would always be like ‘I don’t want to f**k your s**t up. I’m with you all the time anyway. I’ll let you have your time at home.’ There was a period, I think it was a month, maybe longer…Scott stayed with Sid over in West Memphis, where Sid grew up, and Sid had a crib. I think they hung out. But I know Scott loved the s**t out of him, and vice versa. They were tight.”