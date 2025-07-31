Kevin Nash Recalls Mistrust With Hulk Hogan’s At First, Earning His Trust

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash discussed building trust with Hulk Hogan, despite forming the NWO alongside Scott Hall in WCW. You can check out some highlights below:

On there being mistrust: “There was some tension where he didn’t know whether I’d shoot on him or not. And I heard that he’d tape razor blades on him and s**t [in case he needed to use it]. He had a f**king knife in his fanny pack. He wasn’t too sure about me. And he wasn’t too sure about Scott.”

On gaining his trust: “But we finally had a match, and I was going to powerbomb Hulk and I was going to pin him. And he went with it, because it made sense. And not only did I take care of him on the powerbomb but when I covered him, I f**king grabbed a handful of his trunks [to give him the notion of being protected]. And we got in the back, and he came up to me and he was just shaking his head. He goes, ‘I didn’t think you knew, brother.’ And I said, ‘Knew what?’ He goes, ‘I just didn’t think.’ I said, ‘What? I didn’t know who I was beating?’ I said, ‘Come on, man, of course I’m gonna take care of you.’

“And that was one of those moments between he and I where it was just like, ‘Wow, he’s not as big of a dick as I thought he was.’ [It] becomes a thing where, ‘Okay, when it comes down to it, if I do a favor, he’ll do me a favor in doing the favor.’ But where we really got tight was when we came back [to WWE in 2002] and we heard that the vote was like 2021 – 1 that they wanted us back. And the only person that voted for us was Jack Lanza. Everybody else said, ‘No, we don’t. We don’t need that cancer in our locker room.’”

