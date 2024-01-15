wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Managers
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
Kevin Nash has given his picks for the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling managers. The WWE hall of Famer has worked with a number of iconic managers through the year, and on the latest episode of Kliq This he was asked to name his list of the quintessential managers that would hit that oft-asked Mt. Rushmore question.
“I’m going to go [with Bobby] Heenan, Corny [Jim Cornette], [Paul] Heyman, [and Freddie] Blassie,” Nash said (per Wrestling Inc).
When asked about why Captain Lou Albano didn’t make his list, he said that the legendary WWE personality’s in-ring work made him less of a pure manager, noting, “Lou I always think of [as] a worker, too.”
