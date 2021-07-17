wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kevin Nash Broken Skull Sessions

As previously reported, the new episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring guest WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was moved for its debut to Sunday, July 18 on Peacock. WWE has released a new preview clip for the episode, where Nash shares his thoughts on the Mount Rushmore of Big Men in sports entertainment history.

Nash was clearly having fun with his last. After Andre the Giant, he named Giant Gonzalez, The Yeti, and Master Blaster Steel (Nash himself). You check out that preview clip below:

