Kevin Nash On His Neck Issues, Says He May Need Surgery

Kevin Nash recently gave an update on his long-suffering neck issues, noting that surgery may be on the table. Nash spoke about his health issues during his latest episode of Kliq This, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On possibly needing surgery: I’m hunting for … probably a neck surgeon.”

On using stem cell treatment: “I talked to the people from Bio Accelerator, and she’s saying ‘Give it some more time. It’s just been a couple of months.’ And I’m like … my shoulders have gotten way better. Like night and day, my shoulders [have gotten better]. It’s just my neck … I’ve got the C2 and a C5 that are just … not good.”