Kevin Nash on Why He Never Wrestled CM Punk in WWE

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash spoke about feuding with CM Punk in the summer of 2011 and why the two never had a match. Instead, Punk wrestled Triple H and moved on while Nash and Triple H continued to feud.

He said: “It’s funny now that Vince has taken a backseat to this whole thing, that I see Paul, he owns it now. Like, he has ownership of that company as far as, when they say he’s creative. His demeanor, he is in completely control of that situation. There has never been anybody of his talent in the ring…he was with us and we were all ruthless and we were all very driven for our success. It’s such a different Paul now. When I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H’s skin so bad. Paul just came up to me and said, ‘I’m going to beat him. You’re not going to wrestle him. I’m beating him.’ Cool. That’s why me and Punk never wrestled. He made the call, ‘I gotta beat this fucker.’“