Kevin Nash Not Interested In Another Match, Even If It’s ‘Saudi Money’

Kevin Nash won’t be making a final appearance in the ring, noting that he wouldn’t even come back for “Saudi money.” The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed whether he would be interested in a final match in the same way that Ric Flair did over SummerSlam weekend at Starrcade V, and he shut down the notion rather definitively. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash said (per Fightful):

“People don’t — I love when people come up to me and they go, ‘Man, you still look pretty jacked. I think you’ve got one more [match] in you. I don’t. The f**king thought of my f**king rickety-ass body hitting that f**king wood. Like, nah, man, not even for f**king Saudi money. You could come to me with half-a-million bucks, let me take two bumps, f**k you. What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my f**king money I don’t spend.”

Nash’s final match took place in 2018 for Big Time Wrestling. You can check out the full podcast below: