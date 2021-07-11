Kevin Nash On His Pick For One Of nWo’s Most Important Moments, His Favorite Memories With The Faction

In a recent interview on ESPN’s SportsNation, Kevin Nash discussed his pick for one of the nWo’s most important moments, his favorite memories with the faction, and much more. You can read Kevin Nash’s comments below.

Kevin Nash on first being pitched the nWo idea when he joined WCW and the reaction at Bash at the Beach 1996: “I had no idea it would be what it was. Even that night – somebody was asking me on an interview not that long ago, how was the excitement backstage before the match? We hadn’t worked since we’d been there and this was our first match. The rings were small, and it was still WCW. It was like, ‘Ugh, jeez.’ It was packed but we were in Daytona Beach. It wasn’t in some giant arena. We had a decent match with Macho, Sting, and Lex, and Hulk came down and dropped the leg and the response we got was great. The turn worked. But did we think 25 years later, we’d be talking about it? No.”

On the huge success of the storyline early on and one of the most important moments for the group : “We were so involved creatively. They let us be very violent. That was one of the things where Vince was kind of getting away from being violent. To me, wrestling was sex and violence. At that point in the mid-90s, they let us go. I think one of the biggest moments was the night they let us come to the ring with aluminum baseball bats. I don’t care who you are, everybody knows if you hit somebody with an aluminum baseball bat, it’s gonna do some damage. It’s something other people weren’t doing.”

On his favorite memories with the nWo: “We did seven Mondays in a row where we did Nitro. We did them from dome show – the Superdome, RCA Dome, Alamo Dome, Georgia Dome, Astrodome – and they did like 30,000 or 40,000 people every show we did. I just said to myself – this is the first time they didn’t put on the marquee who was fighting. It was just Nitro and the nWo would be there. To me, it gave me the feel that we had left to the arena and went to the stadium. We were drawing stadium crowds. I felt like a rock star for a split minute. That was huge to walk in and see those crowds and know you were instrumental in drawing them.”

