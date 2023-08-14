Kevin Nash Offered To Host This Year’s WWE Summerslam in Detroit

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash said that he offered to be the host of this year’s Summerslam in the Detroit but was ignored. Nash is from Detroit and noted his request fell on ‘deaf ears’.

He said: “I asked if I could be involved. I asked if I could be the master of ceremonies of SummerSlam. I asked. Deaf ears, baby. Just being charming. Opening. I was hoping just something on the ramp. ‘Welcome to Detroit.’ I would have been great with a camera crew outside of Ford Field talking with the Detroit fans and the fans from around the world that came in. I don’t know. I don’t know how much more time I can give them. I gave him a couple months. I think that they think I probably would have just said, ‘Nah.’ But I would have actually done it because I was there.“