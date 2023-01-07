Kevin Nash on Arguing With Vince McMahon About Tag Matches

– Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed how Vince McMahon famously hates tag team matches and not thinking very highly of them. Kevin Nash recalled on the issue (via WrestlingInc.com), “Vince always hated tag matches. He used to call them, ‘garnish’ and sh*t. I’m like, ‘Man, you can do so much f***ing good sh*t in a tag match.'”

Nash came into WWE in 1993 as a bodyguard for Shawn Michaels. They later became WWE Tag Team Champions in 1994 as The Dudes With Attitude. Nash also won the WCW Tag Team Titles multiple times in the 1990s with Scott Hall as The Outsiders and Sting in the nWo Wolfpac.