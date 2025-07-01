On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about the in-ring work of Cody Rhodes and Raquel Rodriguez, offering praise for Rhodes’ psychology and constructive criticism for Rodriguez. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cody Rhodes’ subtle in-ring work: “I notice little things when he works that are smart. Like early, when they go for a false finish he doesn’t do the, he doesn’t always just do the one, two, kick out on three. He’ll do one, two, and then kick out, but use the other hand. Like kick out using the shoulder and the hand to push the guy off him. And it’s, you’re not hurt enough that you’re at that.., it’s that degree of believability that he’s not — you’ve got him off his feet, but he’s not anywhere near getting beat right now.

“I tell you one thing I noticed when I watched him and Uso is, Uso did this f**king gimmick where he kicked — Cody was like, sitting in the corner, and he kicked him and Cody’s head hit the turnbuckle. And it looked like it f**king killed him on TV. But that wasn’t where they were going so like, he almost basically no sold it. And I was saying to myself, like, ‘If you f**king took your time,’ with technology being so good right now, f**king they could have piped in the f**king referee’s ear, ‘Tell Cody to sell the f**k out of that, that looked amazing.’ I don’t know if it’s feasible. But the minute I saw it, I would have been able to bet on a headset and said, ‘Sell the f**k out of that.'”

On how Raquel Rodriguez could improve her selling: “Raquel gave [Ripley], that was a good chokeslam. I get pissed off at her because she always works down. She works small. I’ll see her selling, and she’ll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big. Like moving your hands this way instead of dropping, so you can get dropped down to them. Because the more movements you make, where it looks like — they gotta teeter to knock you off your f**king base when you’re that much bigger than they are.

“Like, you can work f**king 20, 30 seconds of just teetering where then that person hits the ropes. Like, ‘Oh, here it comes now.’ And then man, she gets her foot up? Boom, cuts her off. She’s not giving herself that — she’s working too small. Because you need that. As a person tries to knock you down and they use more momentum, eventually you want them to use the ropes. Which now here comes the high spot that either you’re going to take the bump or f**king, in this case, if you’re getting heat then you cut the person off.”

