Kevin Nash On Giving Guys Advice At Indy Shows, What He Dislikes About Indy Wrestling

Kevin Nash is happy to give people advice on the indy scene, and he recently weighed in on watching talents’ matches and the #1 mistake made on the scene. Nash was asked about being asked to watch guys’ matches at independent shows on a recent episode of Kliq This and talked about the one thing he asks talent beforehand, plus more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On being asked to watch indy talent’s matches at shows: “Yeah, I mean if I’m at a show or something, I’ll help people. And you know, I will watch a match. But I usually quiz them before, I’ll say, ‘Well, what story are you guys telling?’ And if they go, ‘Well, what do you mean?’ Like, ‘What story are you gonna go out there and tell so I can tell you whether or not–,’ you know? ‘Oh, we’re just gonna do a bunch of f**king moves.’ ‘No, I’m not gonna watch your s**t.’”

On the #1 mistake people make on the indy scene: “[They] go too fast… It’s just not my style. I mean I’m sure people are all, ‘Oh because you can’t f**king do it, you can’t f**king frog splash.’ Yeah, whatever. But it’s just not my style. I don’t like anything that is choreographed. When you’re up on the corner and somebody’s given a guy another f**king — and you’re f**king balancing each other and f**king using each other’s hand here. Like f**k that, at what point don’t you like poke [the guy].

“It’s so easy. Like, you have to be smart. If you’re gonna like do an all-out hockey fight, unless you guys are gonna go, then why would you do that? Because two grown men throwing punches at each other somebody’s going to swell up. And if you don’t get that five minutes in — you start with a hockey f**king fight, and both those guys’ eyes aren’t f**king swelling, then you know it’s a work, right? So why would you start there? I don’t know, to me, it’s just always been common sense.”

