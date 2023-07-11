Kevin Nash On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Genuinely Likes Vince

Kevin Nash recently talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he views the WWE head as a ‘father figure.’ Nash talked about his relationship with McMahon on the latest episode of Kliq This, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).

On his relationship with McMahon: “Not to keep it respectful, it’s just because he was, you know, he was like a father figure to me. Especially as we’ve gotten older, you know? I always make sure that I wish him a happy birthday.”

On whether McMahon always gives him time to talk: “Yes. I think he knows that I generally — you know when somebody generally likes you — and I know he knows I genuinely like him as a human being.”