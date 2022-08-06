Kevin Nash on the Problem With WWE Raw Being Too Long

– During the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his criticisms of WWE and the problem with Monday Night Raw still being too long at three hours. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on the problem with Monday Night Raw’s length: “I think one of the problems that the company has right now is that Raw is three hours long. I thought that was the demise of Nitro when it went three hours. Three hours is too long, it’s like asking your fanbase every Monday to watch fucking Titanic or Avatar. It’s just too fucking long. I would love to see a breakaway of Raw and have Raw be a mature, M-rated show and be played on Friday nights on FX. I don’t know where they could get a deal with.”

On what he’s tired of people saying in promos: “I’m so tired of guys saying, ‘I wanna kick your butt.’ [But] you drive by a bus stop with third graders and they’re like, ‘Hey, you fucking cock-sucker, I’ll kick you in the fucking dick.’ Those are third graders. Like what planet are we living on where it needs [to be PG].”