Kevin Nash Weighs In On Triple H Opening WrestleMania 40 As a ‘New Era’

Triple H kicked off a “new era” in WWE by appearing to open WrestleMania 40, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in on the matter. Nash spoke on his Kliq This podcast about The Game opening the show and welcome fans to a “new time” and “new era” in WWE, which many interpreted as the company officially closing the door on the Vince McMahon era. You can see highlights from Nash’s comments below:

On Triple H kicking off WrestleMania being a ‘new era’ without McMahon: “I think that that’s — you know. It’s wasn’t like Vince didn’t f**king end around Paul. You know, when Paul had that f**king heart issue and everything else… by the time they were f**king diagnosing what was wrong with Paul, they were tearing apart NXT. I mean, Paul was in the emergency room, 30 seconds into it you know him and f**king bucktooth Kevin Dunn were, ‘I got this!’ So yeah.”

On the business aspect of Triple H opening the show: “Anybody that’s watched the free f**king show for the last several months on the road to WrestleMania realizes that this — you know, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before.’ So I mean the program’s through the roof.”

