– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed reports that Vince McMahon wants to make a comeback to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE: “I mean I know he has voting rights, but speaking personally from my life, I enjoyed the stock price going up…like, leave it the f*** alone. When he quit, the stock analysts said it would probably top somewhere around 100, so they still got some growth, you know?”

Nash’s thoughts on the current WWE creative product: “I’d like it more…I think it takes a while to…there’s just so much talent that I just…because I don’t watch eight hours of it a week. You know, I just don’t have time to, so I miss a lot of NXT. I used to watch NXT all the time and I don’t watch as much NXT as I used to and I’ve never been a SmackDown guy because it wasn’t really something that was around when I was there. I bet you I was maybe on SmackDown 30 times in my career. I was always a Raw guy, so Raw, that’s my cup of tea. If I’m gonna watch something, I’m gonna watch Raw.”

His thoughts on The Usos and Roman Reigns having all the belts: “I just don’t, like with The Usos and Roman having all the belts, it’s like… I don’t know. It’s hard. I mean it definitely makes them a dynasty you know, and I think Roman’s done a really good [job]. He got a push [back in the day] and he kind of got Diesel’d and it kind of fu*ked his push, but he’s solid now and I enjoy watching him. I enjoy his promos and I think adding [Sami] Zayn to that group was genius. I’ve always liked him. I didn’t get Kevin Owens for the longest time, I just didn’t get it. It was just like one day I was watching and I was like ‘Wow, he’s a fearless motherf***er.’ He’s got good psychology, he cuts good promos, he’s believable, I dig him.”