Kevin Nash On What He Doesn’t Like About WWE’s Current Product

In an the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about the issue he has with WWE’s current product, as well as his thoughts on the modern style of wrestling. Here are highlights:

On what he realized watching a recent episode of WWE RAW: “The thing that I found out or realized was nobody has any heat. There’s nobody on the television show that I look at and say, ‘That person, if this was real and kicked my door down, I’d be like, oh f***.’ They’re athletic but they don’t look like they can even throw a f***ing punch.”

On his issue with the current in-ring style: “I think what it is is just the work style has changed where it’s a spot fest. To me, it almost feels — when I watch I match, I realize now that both companies do it when they go to commercial break, the action is in a small box. And I actually enjoy that more because they’re going so f***ing fast on a large screen TV, you’re like, ‘Slow the f*** down!’ It’s too just too fast, nobody sells sh**.”