Kevin Nash On Which Wrestlers Would Fit In With A Modern NWO

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about which modern wrestlers would have been good fits for a modern version of the nWo. Nash was one of the originators of the group back in 1996, along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

He said: “But I’m telling you one thing: If they’re going to bring this Latino World Order back, then there’s a couple of malcontents I see on that WWE roster. Mr. [Dolph] Ziggler, huh? [Baron] Corbin … How ’bout you there, big Braun [Strowman]?”

He also talked about past WWE stars that could have been added and was asked about Steve Austin. He replied: “Would’ve been a good one. Well, I think that DX was more NWO. I think Steve was such a separate entity.“