Kevin Nash On Which Wrestlers Would Fit In With A Modern NWO

June 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
nWo Souled Out 1997 WWE

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about which modern wrestlers would have been good fits for a modern version of the nWo. Nash was one of the originators of the group back in 1996, along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

He said: “But I’m telling you one thing: If they’re going to bring this Latino World Order back, then there’s a couple of malcontents I see on that WWE roster. Mr. [Dolph] Ziggler, huh? [Baron] Corbin … How ’bout you there, big Braun [Strowman]?

He also talked about past WWE stars that could have been added and was asked about Steve Austin. He replied: “Would’ve been a good one. Well, I think that DX was more NWO. I think Steve was such a separate entity.

