Kevin Nash On WWE’s Original Plans To Pay Tribute To Scott Hall, Not Feeling Up To It

In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about WWE’s pitch to him to pay tribute to Scott Hall and why he couldn’t take part. He noted that he was so deep in his grief at the time he couldn’t do anything.

He said: “They [WWE] wanted to do some things. I just told them, I said, ‘Man, you guys can do whatever you want to do.’ There was talk about doing a hologram thing with Scott and some other things. I said, ‘You guys can do whatever you wanna do,’ I said, ‘I’m not.’ I said, ‘I’m not gonna f*****g say anything negative about anybody that wants to do something for him.’ I said, ‘I just – I’m not ready.’ F**k, I didn’t leave my house. I didn’t go on the road. I didn’t shift for a while. It f****d me up.“