Kevin Nash On a Potential WWE Return: ‘They’re Not Going To Call Me’
October 30, 2023
Kevin Nash doesn’t see himself showing up on WWE TV anytime soon, as he noted on his latest podcast. Nash was asked on Kliq This whether with his longtime friends Triple H and Shawn Michaels in charge at WWE and NXT, he could be called on to make an appearance. Nash said that such a thing is unlikely, comparing WWE to the #1 team in the NCAA at the moment.
“They wouldn’t call me unless they needed me,” he said (per Fightful). “If they called me, it would be because they needed me and needed me to do something specific.”
He continued, “They’re not going to call me and have me bump at 64 years old….they’re not going to call me. They’re not in a position where they have to put anybody in danger. They’re Georgia playing in the SEC this year.”
