– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the recent work of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Damian Priest: “I just think that Damian has really f**king risen to the occasion. Like, he just looked like a star, he looks so comfortable, he looked like he should have that belt.”

On how Scott Hall believed that Priest would become a star: “I thought he was going to be a star. Scott and I both, but Scott was the one, you know, that really was dead on with him, as was Kid [X-Pac].”

On how working with Rhea Ripley helped Priest: “She’s a once-in-a-generation talent, so when you’re packaged with her and you’re going out and she’s doing a lot of the mic work, you know. Like, how much of that is now he’s carrying the torch along with the strap?”

At this month’s WWE Clash at the Castle, Priest will defend his title against former champion Drew McIntyre. The event will be held in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.