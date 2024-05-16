– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent WWE Raw product, evaluating Damian Priest as champion, along with the recent Gunther vs. Sheamus match in the King of the Ring tournament earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Damian Priest and the recent Gunther vs. Sheamus match: “I’m liking what they’re doing with Priest, that’s been an interesting segment and where they’re going psychology-wise with him. I thought the GUNTHER-Sheamus match was just really a nice piece of work. I thought it told a good story … it was just a good piece of work, it felt like a fight.”

His thoughts on Sheamus vs. Gunther: “Sheamus did a really good job selling the leg and he went for his finish the kick, he hits it and then it takes him a minute to get over and cover him and he kind of covers him with like his head and shoulders but the back of his head … I still think that they accomplished everything they wanted to and I definitely think that Sheamus was more over doing the job … I thought it moved both guys in the proper direction even though one did a clean favor which is very difficult to do.”