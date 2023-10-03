Kevin Nash Praises Jade Cargill, Says She Should Work With Natalya

Kevin Nash is a fan of Jade Cargill and thinks that WWE should get her working with Natalya right away. Nash weighed in on Cargill signing with WWE on the latest episode of Kliq This, noting that she fits the larger than life mold that can help make a star.

“You got Natalya, you’ve got [Nia] Jax, you’ve got [Rhea] Ripley, you’ve got Jade [Cargill] … right now I’d get Natalya working with Jade,” Nash said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because if you can get Jade doing 30% of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t, she’s already got the look. First time I saw her it was like ‘Holy f**k.’ I mean she looks like a superhero.”

Cargill’s signing was announced officially last week. It’s not yet known where she will debut or when.