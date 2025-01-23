In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash praised the work of Rhea Ripley, comparing her to Barry Windham in his prime. He also made mention of her selling ability.

He said: “Then you have Rhea [Ripley], who, she’s one of those people that, every week she looks different. Her smile was bigger, but man, she gets in the ring like Barry Windham when Barry Windham was in his prime. Barry Windham used to get in the ring, and it was like a panther. That’s how she looks, man. She’s very cat-like. To me, she’s so special because I’ve never seen a female sell like she does. I’ve never seen a female sell like she does.”