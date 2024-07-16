– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised how WWE has been booking CM Punk on TV for his feud with Drew McIntyre. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“He hasn’t been shoved down our throat, like he just kind of exists, like he continually gets to Drew. To the point now where Drew like storyline-wise is saddled … they’ve done such a good job creatively with us accepting that he’s out and that he’s hurt that we’re like yeah of course you’re not going to attack him because he’s not cleared … you’ve got Punk who has caused all kinds of f*****g s**t, he’s got a ton of heat, still super over and he hasn’t touched anybody.”