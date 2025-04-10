In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his predictions for the men’s world title matches at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. This includes Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE title and GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight title.

Nash said: “They’ve painted him [Jey Uso] super strong, almost to the point of it’s not believable that Jey’s going to go over, so then it means Jey’s going to go over … or do you keep the heel? You can’t have a bunch of babyface champs. I don’t think that Cody’s going to lose at Mania. I don’t think that’s the last thing you’re going to see that night, unless the Rock’s involved somehow into the in the finish. I think GUNTHER goes over. I think it’s a hell of a match and I think GUNTHER goes over … I don’t think it hurts him to lose, did it hurt Rocky to lose in Rocky 1? This is the first time Jey’s been to this level. So if he comes up short and he gets f***ed … I think that it would hurt GUNTHER and I think Jey’s bulletproof.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.