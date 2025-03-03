Kevin Nash Prefers When Seth Rollins Is Himself, Doesn’t Like The Laugh

In the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash critiqued the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment from last week’s WWE RAW and noted that he prefers when Rollins is himself. Nash noted that he didn’t like the character of Rollins that includes the laugh he does.

He added: “I thought Rollins and Cody had a good promo segment. I like when Rollins is Rollins, not Rollins with the fucking [mimics Rollins’ laugh]. Don’t be a character, just be you. You’ve been around long enough. Just watch Phil [CM Punk]. Watch Phil in the opening segment. Punk’s just Punk. He’s not playing a fucking wrestling guy. [Rollins] was obviously more entertaining in that segment to me than he was…if you’re gonna wear that outfit, please be real. Don’t be fucking on top of that something else.“