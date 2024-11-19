Kevin Nash on the Problem With Bronson Reed as a Monster Heel

– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed Bronson Reed. Nash noted that he thinks Reed should’ve been paired up with Robert Stone as his manager. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nash on how Bronson Reed should be paired with Robert Stone: “I looked at Bronson because Bronson’s gotten over, kind of like the killer heel, but I guess Paul [Heyman] is too valuable to that other storyline to just put Paul someplace just to put Paul someplace. That would be a really good…I forget what his name is, is it Robert Stone? I would put him with [him], he would be good with Bronson right now, bring him into that fold. Just a thought. Not trying to push my weight around.”

On how much Reed talks as a monster heel: “I think if you’re a monster heel and you start to talk, and you come across intelligent, you come across articulate, I thought watching Raw and watching that interview, you’ve got a guy that’s been f***ing smashing people, now all the sudden you just made him human. They did it with Braun Strowman. Next thing you know, I’m watching Braun Strowman fucking cooking a ribeye and shooting a gun on Instagram, and I’m thinking, this is a big monster motherf***er, and then I said, oh, man, he’s a f***ing sweetheart.”

Bronson Reed picked up a huge win on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, beating Seth Rollins in a rematch from WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Reed will join The Bloodline to face The OG Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.