– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash broke down the recent Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio match on WWE Raw, noting the botches and mistakes Paul made in the match. Nash questioned if Paul was a capable of becoming a great worker since he might not be “hungry” enough to learn and get better since he’s already rich. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on if Logan Paul is a great athlete but possibly not a great worker: “Yes, absolutely. Logan Paul has learned the athleticism of professional wrestling. He f***ing got in the ring after he got diced by [CM] Punk and didn’t realize it…Logan walked to the ring and he kind of felt light. He didn’t realize that Punk had just ate his f***ing liver with fava beans [laughs]. I just like when Punk to him, ‘I didn’t even know what your theme music was.’ He’s sitting there, he’s on the turnbuckle, and Logan was doing his 1986 Eddie Gilbert schtick. Then they start the match, and it’s Rey Mysterio. I’m sorry.”

On Paul’s botches against Rey Mysterio: “Two botched moves right off the bat in a match, I guarantee you [it] wasn’t Rey. Then he does, for the finish, basically the Hangman spot that Hangman [Page] does. But at the same time, that’s Hangman’s spot. Logan Paul does it better than he does, with way more air, way more athletic. So the guy’s an incredible athlete. I watched a clip the other day and it was Kenny Omega was talking about Logan Paul. They showed Logan Paul walking up a corridor, and he made the reference that he was the greatest worker in the world. He said, ‘He’s athletic, but send him to New Japan for a tour and have him go out and give you a banger every night. He can’t do that.’ Go work someplace where you got the guy sitting across from you is going, ‘Don’t understand. Don’t understand,’ and you’re going, ‘I’m trying to get my shit in.’ That’s the difference, and Kenny knows that. If I had to tomorrow at 65 years old, if I had to have a match with Logan or Kenny, I’m gonna pick Kenny because I know Kenny can work without a f***ing net, and I don’t know if Logan can. From what I’ve heard from people that worked with him, he can’t.”

On how many reps Paul has on live TV: “How many f***ing reps does Logan Paul have on live TV? For the amount of f***ing work that he’s done, it’s unbelievable. The fact that we can sit here and pick at his work, not crucify it but pick at it, that speaks volumes. I thought his punches were concise, his jabs looked good, especially with the camera work. I got to that point in my career working 320 days a year.”

On Logan Paul not being that hungry as a worker since he’s already wealthy: “Logan Paul, he’s got a long way to go, and he’s got too much f***ing money. There’s no hunger there. He never did the starving artist. He went to f***ing signing lithographs. He’s taking a pay cut to work for $5 million. I say that because he’ll come back with, ‘He’s bitter and I’m better than him.'”

Nash on why he’s not bitter: “One thing I’m not is bitter. I’m not bitter. I’m not a bitter f***ing old wrestler. 14-year-old Kevin Nash is so f***ing proud of the 65-year-old Kevin Nash. So if you’re proud of your achievements and what you’ve done and how you’ve lived…man, I’ve partied like a f***ing rockstar around this f***ing globe, everywhere. I got nothing to be bitter about. Did a lot of my friends die because we ran so hard? Was I blessed to not be one of the casualties? Absolutely. If you say [I’m bitter], you don’t know me.”

Logan Paul is scheduled to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match next month against CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and streamed on Netflix internationally.