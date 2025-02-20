wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Says That Randy Savage Was ‘Unique’, Says Onscreen Persona Was Similar To Real Life
In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about Randy Savage, noting that his onscreen persona was just a ‘dialed up’ version of the real Randy. The two worked together in WCW and feuded in 1999.
Nash said on Randy Savage: “I loved working with Mach. We did a crazy skit where I came down and I carried a bag to the ring, I set it up on this chair, and there was a woman, contortionist, in this bag, and she unzipped it and came out and did a gimmick with Mach, that was pretty cool,” said Nash. “I absolutely loved … Randy was one of my favorite human beings that I’ve ever met in my life. My brother got a chance to hang with him too, and it was just like, it’s just … anybody that met him because you think that’s his persona on television … it’s just, no, man. It’s just dialed up but it’s still Randy. Randy’s always Randy. Such a unique human being.”
