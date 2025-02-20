In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about Randy Savage, noting that his onscreen persona was just a ‘dialed up’ version of the real Randy. The two worked together in WCW and feuded in 1999.

Nash said on Randy Savage: “I loved working with Mach. We did a crazy skit where I came down and I carried a bag to the ring, I set it up on this chair, and there was a woman, contortionist, in this bag, and she unzipped it and came out and did a gimmick with Mach, that was pretty cool,” said Nash. “I absolutely loved … Randy was one of my favorite human beings that I’ve ever met in my life. My brother got a chance to hang with him too, and it was just like, it’s just … anybody that met him because you think that’s his persona on television … it’s just, no, man. It’s just dialed up but it’s still Randy. Randy’s always Randy. Such a unique human being.”