wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Reacts To The Passing Of Hulk Hogan
On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about finding out the news of the passing of his friend and former NWO stablemate, Hulk Hogan, as he was on a cruise ship in Alaska with his wife. You can check out some highlights below:
On learning of the news: “She [his wife] said, ‘I don’t know how to say this. I’ll just say it.’ And she said, ‘Hulk died.’ I was just like, ‘Okay.’ She said, ‘Are you alright?’ I said, ‘Well, let me process this.’ So I sat up on the bed and basically swung my legs around and I opened the blinds. I’m looking at Alaska — you know, snow-covered peaks, and everything else. I just kind of sat there and just digested it, and I’m just like, ‘Wow.’”
On his public reaction: “And on top of all this, I have zero Wi-Fi. Zero, I mean, I have nothing. So I had to — I didn’t want to be radio silent on a friend’s death. So I had to get dressed and then go to the Wi-Fi cafe, which was the only place that had a little bit of a signal. And then I just put out a quick tweet and a quick Instagram, just to say something.”
On the days following: “It wasn’t like I wasn’t known on the ship by that point. So for the next two days, it’s just like, ‘Sorry about Hulk, sorry about Hulk, sorry about Hulk.’ I’m just like, ‘Okay, now I get to play my the role I play at home, and I get to be Howard Hughes and eat room service.’ So yeah, but it was — it was one of those things like, they always called him ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan. And to me man, it was just like — even when I heard what Bubba [the Love Sponge] was saying, I just knew he’d kick out.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kliq This an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Goldberg Needed to Work His WWE Retirement Match
- Jeff Jarrett Praises Hulk Hogan for Having a Great Mind For The Business
- Ric Flair Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ For Tiffany Stratton Over April Segment With Charlotte Flair
- CM Punk On What He Loves About WWE Under Triple H, Missing Michael Hayes