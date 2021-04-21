Kevin Nash Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial Yesterday, Defends McMahon Family

Yesterday saw a jury rule that Derek Chauvin was guilty of the murder of George Floyd last year, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Kevin Nash reacted to the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “Today’s Verdict is a step in the right direction. Nothing more. This restores that we’re at least past the Rodney King injustice. Last summer had a lasting effect because we stood together. Rest in Power George.”

A fan then questioned how Nash can have the beliefs he does and still work with Republicans like the McMahon family.

He replied: “What the fuck are you talking about? Paul Levesque and Steph are two people I love and know. Being a member of the Republican party doesn’t require you to be a racist. We’re great friends and capitalist. I think they’re track record and community service speaks volumes of them.”

