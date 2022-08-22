Kevin Nash Recalls Angle With CM Punk In 2011, Nearly Going Off-Script Against Him

Kevin Nash famously cost CM Punk the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2011, and he recently recalled the on-screen interactions and why he nearly went off-script. Nash recalled the situation on the latest episode of Kliq This and talked about how he was brought in to powerbomb Punk at the PPV, as well as the post-show episode of Raw in which Punk cut a promo against him. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On coming out to cost Punk the WWE Championship: “They asked me to come out, stick him, and be gone.”

On Punk promo on him during the next night’s Raw: “I have no verbiage. I’m told not to say anything. As soon as he says that, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Ok, I cost you the world title, and you come down and you come through the curtain and you stand 250 feet away from me? Like you don’t come down and attack me? You verbally attack me?'”

On stopping himself from going off-script: “I just thought to myself, after all these years in the business, that’s what you should do is be completely unprofessional, be a f***ing douchebag, never go in the Hall of Fame because you went into business for yourself. I was like , “F*** it, man, it’s only pro wrestling.'”