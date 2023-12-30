Kevin Nash Recalls How Angry Ric Flair Was Over Playing the Black Scorpion

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled how angry Ric Flair became when he was made to be the Black Scorpion in WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on different people portraying the Black Scorpion: “[It] was supposed to be like Al Perez, all these different people, The Black Scorpion was like 30 different people.”

On how angry Ric Flair was over having to portray the character: “Finally, Flair was The Black Scorpion, and I remember him just…oh, he was so f—king pissed. They gave him this red mask that he wore, and he f—king in disgust threw it in the locker room and f—king like everybody left.”

Ultimately, Flair was unmasked as the Black Scorpion at Starrcade 1990, after losing to Sting in a Cage Match while wrestling under the masked Black Scorpion gear.