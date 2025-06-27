Kevin Nash Reflects On His Bodyguard Role With Shawn Michaels

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about his time as Shawn Michaels’ bodyguard and how he was able to absorb the heat from Michaels’ character. You can check out some highlights below:

On the initial idea for the pairing “I had no idea what was going to happen. I knew that Shawn was so good, and Shawn was getting heat because a lot of — you’ll see guys that work on the outside of the ring. And they’ll do four or five things during the course of a match to interfere with the two participants in the ring. I would do one thing during the course of that match, and it would change the complexity of the match. If I was going to interfere, it was gonna that was it, we were going home. So not only did Shawn have a ton of heat, but I was absorbing his heat because I was keeping that strap on him in their estimation. Like, ‘If he didn’t have that f**king big goon with him, he would have lost. And I was smart enough to f**king know that, but nobody telling me that.”

On how Michaels’ suspension for steroids led to his own singles push: “Shawn got drugged. Somebody fucking mickied his beer with a f**king — some Winstrol, and he came up dirty on a piss test for steroids. And everybody knew we’re getting f**king drug tested all the time. So he said, ‘Fuck you. I’m gonna go home.’ And he sat out, and then f**king, I came in and they gave me that push at the Rumble in ’94 in Providence. And then I got the IC strap from Scott [Hall] in Rochester, and I was off the races. And then that that King of the Ring at Baltimore was my first world title. I wrestled Bret Hart, and that was the first time that I got to sit under his learning tree. And he taught me basically how to work a main event match.”

