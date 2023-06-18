Kevin Nash Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Pitch For the nWo

Kevin Nash recently looked back at the nWo’s formation and related Eric Bischoff’s initial pitch to him about it. Nash talked about the group’s origin on the latest episode of Kliq This, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the nWo first coming together: “We had like eight or nine weeks, whatever it was, that Scott [Hall] and I were showing up. Bash at the Beach, we made the match — the three-on-three — and from there, we had a couple of weeks where we teased who was the third man, which was huge, you know? And of course anybody but Hulk wouldn’t have been as special.”

On Bischoff pitching the idea to him: “He came to my house and he stayed like a day or two. Eric and I went out there and had cocktails, and he pitched the idea to me. He was very animated. … I’m listening to him going, ‘Yeah,’ it worked in Japan.’ He had way more vision and way more expectations than I did.”

On the Bash at the Beach match: “When we pitched the finish… we had no idea if Hulk was going to jump on. But the ratings started going through the roof, and … we started beating WWE. At that point, especially once we uncovered the ‘Ark of the Covenant’ contract he had, it was like, ‘Wow.’ To me, conceptually at the time, I’m thinking, ‘He’s a smart dude, man. He’s gonna jump on this. He’s gotta have a 50% merchandise deal.’ Little did I know he got everybody’s merchandise money.”