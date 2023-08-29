Kevin Nash Recalls the First Time He Met Terry Funk

– On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the late Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the first time they met. Nash stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The first time I met him was with him and his wife at Venice Beach. I put it on Instagram today. I rarely post anything when one of the boys die, unless they were somebody that was special to me. I just remember the first time I met him, I just kept asking him about ‘Road House’ and about different movies he was in. And anybody else would be wanting to grab a guy like that, and get into his head, and get smartened up. I didn’t give a f**k, man. I just wanted to hear stories about on-set.”